Former Aberdeen, WA council member convicted of child rape

Former Aberdeen City Councilmember Riley Tyrel Carter was found guilty of child rape and incest on Friday.

Carter, 39, was arrested on July 30, 2024 for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old relative. According to court records, that relative disclosed the abuse to her mental health therapist, which led to the subsequent police investigation.

Carter initially confessed to the crimes, but then later pleaded "not guilty" in August.

Locals and internet sleuths found Carter's crimes ironic, as he once photographed himself sporting a "Make Pedophiles Afraid Again" hat.

Carter faced a jury this week in Grays Harbor Superior Court, and was found guilty on all eight charges, which inlude three counts of first-degree rape of a child, three counts of first-degree incest, first-degree child molestation and second-degree incest.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

