WA drivers beware periodic Hood Canal Bridge closures

One of the main links between Seattle, the Olympic peninsula, and several island communities in western Washington will experience periodic closures this week. The Hood Canal Bridge was first opened in 1961.

What's next:

From Apr. 20–24, the floating bridge will be closed to traffic with 60-minute delays, so crews can safely conduct a series of inspections. The closures will be in effect during the following times.

Hood Canal Bridge, Washington (state), U.S., seen from the north (Termination Point). ((Joe Mabel // CC BY-SA 4.0))

Tuesday, Apr 21

10:00 a.m. — Bridge closure (maintenance; delays up to 60 minutes)

1:30 p.m. — Bridge closure (maintenance; delays up to 60 minutes)

Wednesday, Apr 22

10:00 a.m. — Bridge closure (maintenance; delays up to 60 minutes)

1:30 p.m. — Bridge closure (maintenance; delays up to 60 minutes)

Thursday, Apr 23

10:00 a.m. — Bridge closure (maintenance; delays up to 60 minutes)

1:30 p.m. — Bridge closure (maintenance; delays up to 60 minutes)

WSDOT is maintaining a real-time alerts page for this project and others on their WSDOT real time map.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ex-football player accused of posing as former UW QB Michael Penix, other NFL pros in $20M fraud case

Seattle influencer warning video goes viral after random attack

Renton, WA man charged in gruesome torture, domestic abuse case

Pierce County urges Sound Transit to uphold 'promise' on light rail expansion

Bones found by hikers ID'd as missing Cowlitz County, WA woman

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.