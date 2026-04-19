WA representative Larry Springer is retiring. Here's what we know

After more than 30 years of public service, Washington State Representative Larry Springer announced on Sunday that he will not seek reelection in 2026.

Right now, Rep. Springer serves the 45th Legislative District, for Kirkland, in the state house. Kirkland is also where Springer served as mayor from 2000 to 2003. He had previously been on the Kirkland city council, beginning in 1994.

Rep. Springer statement on retiring from Washington House of Representatives

What they're saying:

"It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Kirkland and the 45th District," said Springer. "When I was first elected to the legislature in 2004, I made a promise to work hard, listen closely, and never stop fighting for the families and small businesses that make our communities strong. I am proud of what I have accomplished over these many years, and grateful for the partnerships and friendships made along the way."

Springer previously served as the Deputy Majority Leader, having been elected by his legislative peers to the position in 2014. He continued his statement on Apr. 19, in part:

"Tough problems take time and perseverance," Springer said. "I've never believed in quick fixes or political theater. The work that matters, funding our schools, protecting reproductive rights, addressing the affordable housing crisis, keeping our communities safe, requires showing up session after session and doing the unglamorous work of governing. I am proud of what we have built together."

What's next:

Singer says he will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2027.

O.O. Denny Park (City of Kirkland)

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