New WA law requires diaper changing stations in restrooms for moms and dads

The Brief A new Washington law requires baby changing stations in men’s and women’s, or gender-neutral restrooms in new or renovated public buildings. The requirement applies to buildings constructed after the law takes effect or those undergoing restroom renovations costing $15,000 or more. Exceptions include certain health care facilities and cases where installation is deemed structurally unfeasible or conflicts with accessibility standards.



A new state law signed Monday by Gov. Bob Ferguson will require new and renovated public buildings in Washington to include baby diaper changing stations that are accessible to parents of all genders.

The law mandates that at least one diaper changing table be available in both a men's and a women's restroom or in a gender-neutral restroom.

Baby Changing table in public restroom, Costco, Queens, New York. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The requirement applies to public buildings constructed after the law’s effective date, as well as existing public buildings undergoing restroom renovations valued at $15,000 or more.

"If multiple restrooms accessible to women, restrooms accessible to men, or gender-neutral restrooms exist, each restroom that does not include a baby diaper changing station must contain clear and conspicuous signage indicating where a restroom with a baby diaper changing station is located," the bill states.

Dig deeper:

Exemptions are provided for certain restrooms, including those in health care facilities that serve only one patient or resident at a time and are not open to the public. Local authorities may also waive the requirement if installation is deemed structurally unfeasible or would conflict with accessibility codes.

A first violation results in a written warning. Subsequent violations may lead to a class 2 civil infraction unless the station was lawfully removed due to misuse or safety concerns.

The measure, House Bill 1562, passed the House 67–26 and the Senate 40–8. It adds a new section to chapter 70.54 of the Revised Code of Washington.

The law defines a "baby diaper changing station" as a table or device suitable for changing a child under 50 pounds and meeting international building code standards. A "gender-neutral restroom" is defined as one not restricted by gender, including family restrooms.