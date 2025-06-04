WA leaders raise LGBTQ+ Pride flag at capitol, call for action

article

The Brief At the LGBTQ+ pride flag raising at the Washington state capitol, leaders emphasized the need for continued action alongside celebrations due to ongoing challenges. Speakers highlighted progress in LGBTQ+ protections and representation but stressed the importance of addressing remaining issues, particularly for queer and transgender youth. Governor Bob Ferguson and other leaders called for standing up against federal hostility, reinforcing Washington's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.



As dozens gathered to raise an LGBTQ+ pride flag at the state capitol Wednesday afternoon, leaders and community members said celebrations need to be matched with action in light of continued challenges.

Members of the Washington State LGBTQ Commission were joined by Gov. Bob Ferguson, state supreme court justices and other community members in the annual flag raising.

LGBTQ issues in Washington

What they're saying:

Speakers said a lot of progress has been made over the past few decades around LGBTQ+ protections and representation, whether it be around marriage equality or government boards on queer issues. But they also argued there are still challenges to address across the country and around the world.

"Pride is not just a celebration of what we’ve won, it is a protest against everything we’re still fighting for," said Amasai Jeke, Vice Chair of the LGBTQ Commission. "As we raise this flag today, let it not just be a symbol of who we are but a reminder of what we owe each other."

Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove, Washington’s first openly LGBTQ+ statewide executive, said political fights around queer and transgender youth are taking a toll on their wellbeing.

"We need to speak up and be visible. Young people need to see themselves in their leaders," he said. "Those of us who have privilege and opportunity need to use that to support those coming behind us."

Ferguson told the crowd that the state has a responsibility to step up in light of "hostile" actions from the federal government. He said diversity, equity and inclusion are Washington's values and people should not back down from them.

"Because when times are tough, that’s when we need to be standing up for our sisters, our brothers, our friends, our community all across the state of Washington," the Democratic governor said.

Albert James is a television reporter covering state government as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program – a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.

