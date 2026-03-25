WA leaders react to possible return of Seattle Sonics: ‘We're ready’

Excitement is building after the NBA Board of Governors voted to explore expansions in Seattle and Las Vegas, sparking hopes of a return of the SuperSonics, and state and city leaders sounded off to share their enthusiasm.

The NBA Board of Governors voted Wednesday to allow the league to explore expansion bids exclusively for teams in Las Vegas and Seattle.

A vote to formally move forward with expansion bids likely won't come until at least the next NBA Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas in July, which has long been home to the NBA's Summer League and has hosted the championship game of the NBA Cup the last three seasons.

What they're saying:

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson says that he feels optimistic, and that bringing back Seattle's beloved team is a "top priorty":

"For two decades, Washingtonians have mourned the loss of our Sonics. Today’s vote is a milestone in the effort to bring NBA basketball back home.

"The time is right. The state-of-the-art Climate Pledge Arena already hosts professional basketball and hockey with the Storm, Kraken, and Torrent in front of a dedicated fanbase. And we know we have the best fans in the NBA.

"Bringing the Sonics back is a top priority, and the state will be a strong partner in this effort. I plan to be there at tipoff with thousands of fellow fans when the Sonics return."

Gov. Ferguson previously met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver twice, discussing a possible return of the Sonics.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson wrote ahead of the NBA Board's meeting that her office and the Seattle City Council are "ready" for the team's hopeful return:

"Seattle is ready to welcome the Sonics home," wrote Mayor Wilson. "We never stopped being a basketball city, and the fans have never given up. You see it in our parks, in our schools, in packed gyms in every neighborhood, and our Seattle Storm championships. We built a world-class arena. We have a strong economy and a dedicated workforce. We are prepared, we are united, and we are ready for next chapter of our Sonics."

"This week’s NBA vote is a pivotal moment for Seattle, years in the making," said Councilmember Bob Kettle. "We're a sports town, full stop. Our fans are fiercely dedicated to both men’s and women’s athletics. Now is the time to bridge the glaring gap in our sports landscape and bring the NBA back where it belongs! I can't wait to see the SuperSonics return home to the heart of Queen Anne at Climate Pledge Arena."

Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho issued the following statement:

"The NBA’s announcement today is a welcome step toward returning men’s professional basketball to Seattle. While we know this is one step in the process, it’s an exciting day. The region is ready. Fans are ready. Climate Pledge Arena is ready and was specifically rebuilt to accommodate an NBA franchise. Sports and entertainment are essential social and cultural binders, creating not only shared experiences but substantial economic impact for our region. The Port continues to support the great efforts and partnership between arena ownership and the City of Seattle to bring professional sports, world-class entertainment, and community connection to the heart of Seattle."

"Yes! The debate for NBA expansion has begun! Seattle will be front and center in that debate," said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell.

What's next:

Notably, the NBA Board has voted to explore expansion in Seattle and Las Vegas, just the first step in the possible return of the SuperSonics. It now falls on local ownership groups to put forward bids on a new team, with a hefty asking price of $7–$10 billion.

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