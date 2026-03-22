WA leaders reflect on 12 years since deadly Oso landslide

Sunday marks 12 years since the deadly landslide in Oso that devastated a community and signaled a shift in environmental management across the state and country.

The landslide killed 43 people in 2014. Some families lost multiple generations all at once, as the wider community faced losses of dozens of friends, coworkers and neighbors.

Photos of victims of the 2014 Oso landslide in Washington.

Representatives for Washington released statements on Sunday as communities remembered the lives lost and the strength of Oso residents as they worked to rebuild and recover over the years.

Woman remembers six family members killed in Oso landslide

What they're saying:

"Today marks the 12th anniversary of the Oso landslide, a terrible tragedy that suddenly cut short the lives of 43 people. My thoughts are with their families and friends as we honor and remember those we lost," said Senator Maria Cantwell on Mar. 22.

Representative Kim Schrier, M.D. represents the district that Oso is located in, District 8.

"Twelve years ago today, our community was forever changed by the SR 530 Oso Landslide. On March 22, 2014, 43 lives were lost, and 49 homes were destroyed in the deadliest landslide in our nation’s history. My thoughts are with the Oso and Darrington communities and everyone impacted by this tragedy," Rep. Schrier said on Sunday.

Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring posted a video from the memorial site on Sunday, saying it was a day to remember lost lives.

"Today marks the 12th anniversary of the Oso Landslide. It is a good opportunity to remember those who lost their lives as well as the first responders and community members who stepped up to serve their community through recovery efforts," Nehring said.

Local perspective:

For years, families of those lost in the disaster had advocated for a permanent memorial. Finally, the last bit of funding was secured in the 2022 Snohomish County budget.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office shared photos and information about the landslide to mark the 12th year since America's deadliest landslide.

"Today, March 22, marks the 12 year anniversary of the Oso Landslide. It was, and remains, the deadliest single landslide event in United States history, claiming 43 lives in our community. Thank you to the first responders, volunteers and community members who we built a forever bond with during one of the most tragic and difficult incidents in Snohomish County. On this anniversary, our thoughts are with the families of those 43 individuals who were taken from us far too soon. #OsoStrong"

FILE: President Obama meeting with family members of the mudslide victims in Oso, Wash. (Photo: KCPQ-TV)

FOX 13 coverage of the 10th anniversary of the disaster includes more information about the victims, survivors, and community response to the slide.

A look at the damaged landscape in Oso after the landslide devastated the area in 2024. Photo from Ed Hrivnak, a pilot who was first on the scene for rescue. Expand

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