WA teens accused of 3 armed robberies in a row

The Brief A 17- and 18-year-old were arrested Monday after they committed three back-to-back armed robberies in Pierce County. The two suspects were arrested at an ARCO gas station on 112th St. S and Steele St, where they were committing their third armed robbery. No injuries have been reported.



Pierce County deputies arrested two teens on Monday, after they committed three armed robberies back-to-back. Now, deputies have released bodycam video of the incident.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested at an ARCO gas station after the two male suspects conducted a string of armed robberies on Monday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Bodycam video

Timeline:

Deputies were responding to a shooting call at Paradise Lanes Bowling Alley, until witnesses reported the two suspects prowling a vehicle. When a witness confronted the suspects, the teens forced the witness to give them items from their vehicle while at gunpoint.

Deputies say shortly after leaving the scene, the suspects robbed two 15-year-old boys riding bikes of their phones and fled again. As police spoke with the 15-year-old victims, the suspects were at an ARCO gas station at 112th St. S and Steele St. committing their third robbery.

A woman was sitting in her vehicle at the gas station, when one suspect unlocked and entered her car while holding two guns and demanding money. She gave the suspect approximately $50 she had with her.

As the suspect was getting out of the victim's car, deputies arrived at the gas station and arrested both suspects. The teens are facing felony charges, including three counts of armed robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, theft from a vehicle, vandalism and unlawful possession of a firearm.

No injuries have been reported.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office blotter.

