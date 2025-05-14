Traffic work to shut down SR-18 at I-90 this weekend. Here's what to know

The Brief SR-18 will be closed in both directions at I-90 from Thursday night until Wednesday morning to complete the diverging diamond interchange construction. Detours are available via I-90 exits, and the closure allows for repaving and installation work, with the project expected to finish this summer.



Heads up, drivers! Starting on Thursday, SR-18 will close for five days in both directions under I-90, while crews work to finish building a diverging diamond interchange.

From 9:00 p.m. Thursday through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 21, SR-18 will be closed both directions under the I-90 overpass.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, this is to allow for crews to finish work on the I-90/SR 18 Interchange.

Interstate 90 eastbound at the eastern terminus of Washington State Route 18, an interchange located near Snoqualmie and North Bend. (Ken Lund // CC BY-SA 2.0)

Road closure in western Washington

Big picture view:

The five-day closure will see crews installing new drains and electrical crossings, repaving, pouring curbs and concrete islands, and adjusting lanes.

Officials say detours are available by taking I-90 to other interchanges — like the High Point Way, Preston-Fall City or SE North Bend Way exits — to loop back around and take the off-ramp to SR-18.

The route is only closed at the I-90 interchange; you can still exit from westbound I-90 onto northbound SR-18, or exit eastbound I-90 onto southbound SR-18.

According to WSDOT, the bulk of the interchange project will be finished after the underpass reopens on Wednesday. The project is scheduled to finish this summer.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

