WA troopers ask public for help finding deadly hit-and-run driver

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are hoping to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tukwila. The car involved was a black Lexus SUV.

Timeline:

Around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 24, WSP received reports of a crash on State Route 599 North near Interurban Avenue. One of the people involved died at the scene.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a rollover crash that caused two occupants of one vehicle to be ejected. A third occupant remained inside the car throughout the crash.

The ejected victim that died at the scene had landed in one of the lanes of SR-599. They were hit by a swerving older-model Lexus SUV like the one pictured below. Now, law enforcement hopes someone knows the whereabouts of the car and/or driver.

WSP releases photos of the type of vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tukwila

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.