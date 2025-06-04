WA argues against Trump's order to end birthright citizenship in court

The Brief Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown argued against Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship, claiming it violates the 14th Amendment and lacks presidential authority. A federal judge issued a nationwide injunction blocking the order, and the Trump administration appealed to the Ninth Circuit, where Brown presented his case. Washington's lawsuit is one of three that have resulted in nationwide injunctions, aiming to protect citizenship rights for newborns and children in the state.



Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown was in a federal appeals court Wednesday, arguing against the Trump administration's executive order to end birthright citizenship.

His first day in office, President Trump signed Executive Order 14160, with the aim of ending birthright citizenship. Washington was the first state to file a lawsuit against the executive order, and a federal judge agreed in February, issuing a nationwide injunction blocking the order until the case came to a close.

The Trump administration appealed the injunction to the Ninth Circuit, and on Wednesday, Brown argued his case to a panel of three appellate judges.

"Every court to review this order has drawn the same conclusion: It flies in the face of the Constitution’s plain language, Supreme Court precedent, and the way every president has the read the 14th Amendment until now," said Brown. "This is one of the president’s most brazen and shameless attempts to redefine who we are as a nation. We expect the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reach the same conclusion."

Washington's lawsuit asserts the executive order violates the 14th Amendment, the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, and further asserts the President "has no authority to override the Constitution and no law empowers him to determine who should be granted citizenship at birth."

The Attorney General's Office claims this order, if allowed to take effect, would strip "thousands of newborns and children in Washington" of their citizenship, including babies born to people on valid work or school visas.

Washington's lawsuit is one of three challenging Trump's birthright citizenship order that have led to nationwide injunctions.

