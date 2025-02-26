WA man charged with violent kidnapping, rape of woman in 2022

The Brief A King County man has been arrested and charged in a violent kidnapping and rape of a woman in 2022. The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Forster — also called "Crack Back" — faces many more charges of theft, burglary, car prowling, eluding and more.



A King County man faces several felony charges stemming from the kidnapping and violent rape of a woman in 2022.

Prosecutors have charged 40-year-old Daniel Forster with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, with several pending charges in King and Pierce counties.

Pacific police arrested Forster in Puyallup on Feb. 19.

Detectives say DNA identified Forster, who is known on the streets as "Crack Back," as the suspect who lured a 35-year-old woman into his vehicle in 2022 by offering her food and a hot meal, then raped her multiple times, strangled her at least 10 times for less than a minute each time, hit her in the face after threatening to kill her and burned her with a lighter and torch.

Daniel Forster

Court documents say a hospital examination showed she had multiple visible injuries, including bruising, burn marks and a hemorrhage to her left eye.

Forster also has numerous other pending charges in King and Pierce County.

Auburn police say last June, Forster scaled the fence at Auburn Valley Towing last year and stole a 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass that was in storage. He was seen on security video wearing a black full-brimmed sun hat, a blue flannel shirt and Romeo-style boots.

He later returned after a second suspect dropped him off and stole a Genesis and various tools. He came back a third time and stole more items and tools from a storage rack, prowled a Kia Sedona and a Mercedes before being interrupted by an employee.

He escaped in another employee's 2002 Dodge Ram pickup.

When a Tacoma PD officer later spotted the stolen truck, court documents say Forster refused to stop. An officer spiked the Dodge's tires. It was later found abandoned in Sumner. Officers found mail addressed to Forster from King County District Court inside trash bags in the truck's bed.

That same day, Auburn Police learned that Forster and Loni Hayes had been staying at a Red Lion in Des Moines. They arrested Hayes on outstanding warrants. During an interview, Hayes confessed to helping Forster and told them where to find the stolen Cutlass. Detectives recovered the classic car and the stolen Genesis at J&J storage in Puyallup, where Forster had rented multiple units.

King County prosecutors charged him with second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and four counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Pierce County prosecutors have also charged him with first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree theft, attempting to elude, illegal drug possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing law enforcement, violating a protection order and second-degree malicious mischief.

His criminal history shows he has had at least 71 warrants issued for failing to appear in court dating back to 2003, with many of those warrants as recent as 2024.

Forster is being held on $500,000 bail and is set to be arraigned on March 5 at the Regional Justice Center in Kent.

