The Brief FOX 13 Seattle projects challenger Katie Wilson will unseat incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell, currently leading by 1,976 votes (50.19% to 49.48%), a margin considered mathematically insurmountable for Harrell. Mayor Harrell is scheduled to provide an address to the city on Thursday at 12 p.m. PST. While Wilson's lead of 1,976 votes is within the mandatory recount threshold of 2,000 votes, the margin difference of 0.71% is above the 0.5% necessary to trigger an automatic, publicly funded recount.



Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell conceded the election to Katie Wilson during an address Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

"I just spoke with mayor-elect Katie Wilson," Harrell said at the beginning of the news conference.

It was the first time the public was hearing from Harrell following projections that challenger Katie Wilson will unseat him in one of the closest mayoral contests in recent city history.

Tight race for Seattle mayor appears decided after latest ballot count

By the numbers:

As of late Wednesday, Wilson held 50.19% of the vote compared to Harrell’s 49.48%, a margin of 1,976 votes, according to King County Elections.

Officials said nearly all ballots have been counted, with only a few late-arriving and challenged ballots still being processed.

Latest Seattle mayoral election results

Given the narrow margin, the race technically falls within the mandatory recount threshold, but King County Elections officials say the percentage difference, slightly above 0.5%, means an automatic recount is unlikely.

Election results are scheduled to be certified Nov. 25, after which either candidate could request a recount within two business days.

Katie Wilson's path to victory

Wilson’s projected win caps a steady comeback since election night, when Harrell led by more than 7%. Late-counted ballots, historically leaning progressive in Seattle, shifted heavily in her favor over several days.

"We are tremendously grateful for everyone who has supported and guided our vision for the city of Seattle. This campaign was driven by a deep belief that we need to expand the table to include everyone in the decisions that impact their lives. That is what we will be working to do every day as we set up this new administration." — Katie Wilson

If certified, Wilson will become the third woman to serve as mayor of Seattle, following Bertha Knight Landes and Jenny Durkan.

Who is Katie Wilson?

What we know:

Before entering the mayoral race, Katie Wilson was best known as the co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union, where she helped design the ORCA LIFT program to provide reduced fares for low-income riders.

Her campaign centered on housing affordability, homelessness, tenant protections, and climate action. Wilson also pledged to limit home purchases by private equity firms and "Trump-proof" Seattle by reinforcing local progressive policies.

"The homelessness crisis is going to be a very, very top priority for me," Wilson told FOX 13 Seattle earlier this week. "We have an aggressive timeline in the first six months of next year, leading up to the FIFA World Cup, to really tackle the homelessness crisis as it affects the downtown core and adjacent neighborhoods." — Katie Wilson

Wilson’s endorsements included labor unions, housing advocates, and several former City Councilmembers, including the Transit Riders Union, UAW 4121, and Seattle Subway.

Bruce Harrell's tenure, campaign

Local perspective:

Mayor Harrell, who took office in January 2022, campaigned on public safety, economic recovery, and accountability after navigating Seattle through the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former Seattle City Council president and council member from 2008 to 2020, Harrell was elected mayor after a decisive 2021 victory. His administration focused on police recruitment, downtown revitalization, and efforts to reduce visible homelessness.

His 2025 campaign emphasized "results-driven leadership," but Wilson’s supporters accused the incumbent of overstating progress on affordable housing.

"While not the direction we were hoping for, this remains a very close race, and we want to ensure every vote is counted. We are grateful to our volunteers, who continue to reach out to voters, and will see how the final ballots are tallied." — Bruce Harrell

Harrell’s address Thursday will be his first public comments since FOX 13 projected Wilson’s victory.

Seattle mayor race recount still possible but unlikely

Dig deeper:

Under Washington law, a mandatory recount occurs if the difference between candidates is less than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5% of total ballots cast.

While Wilson’s lead of 1,976 votes meets the first condition, her percentage margin slightly exceeds 0.5%, meaning a recount would not be automatic.

Either candidate can still request a recount, though they must pay the cost: $0.25 per ballot for a hand recount or $0.15 per ballot for a machine recount.

King County officials say all ballots currently at their facilities have been counted, but about 1,320 ballots with signature challenges remain. Voters have until Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m. to resolve those issues.

Looking ahead to the transition in Seattle

What's next:

If results are certified later this month, Wilson will take office in January 2026, as Seattle’s next mayor.

Her administration will immediately face pressure to deliver on promises of housing, climate action and public safety reform in a city still grappling with affordability challenges and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

FOX 13 Seattle will provide live coverage of Harrell's event, with analysis and updates throughout the day on-air, online and through the FOX LOCAL app.

