How to watch Travis Decker press conference in Leavenworth, WA

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference following the discovery of human remains believed to be of Travis Decker.

The body has yet to be positively identified as Decker, with DNA results pending. An announcement is expected around 5 p.m.

Travis Decker (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

Travis Decker, who has been missing for months, is accused of kidnapping and killing his three daughters in Central Washington back in May.

Here's how to watch the Travis Decker press conference live:

When is the Travis Decker press conference?

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office expects to hold the press conference in Leavenworth around 5 p.m.

How to watch the Travis Decker press conference

FOX 13 will air the news conference live on air and online. It's also available to watch on the FOX Local app and YouTube.

A livestream of the presser can be found on fox13seattle.com, and the full video will be uploaded online and to the FOX 13 Seattle YouTube channel.

The backstory:

Travis Decker is suspected of murdering his three daughters at the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, during a planned visitation on May 30.

An AMBER Alert was issued after Decker failed to return the girls, identified as 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker. They were later found dead. Decker's truck and other personal items were left at the scene, but he was nowhere to be found.

Olivia Evelyn and Paityn Decker (Top) and Travis Decker and his truck, which was traced to the campground where the girls' bodies were found in June (Bottom)

Law enforcement agencies launched several large-scale searches in the area and in surrounding counties, but did not locate Decker. However, after over three months, authorities believe they discovered Decker's body in the area of Grindstone Mountain, less than a mile from the crime scene.

FOX 13 Seattle is awaiting an announcement from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Follow along for the latest information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

