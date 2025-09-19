Travis Decker remains: Here's where Grindstone Mountain is located in WA

Law enforcement agencies worked Friday to confirm the remains found on Grindstone Mountain are those of triple murder suspect Travis Decker.

Where is Grindstone Mountain?

The summit is located just northwest of popular Washington tourist destination Leavenworth. This town, and the hometown of Decker's three children found dead at Rock Island Campground earlier this summer, are both located in Chelan County.

The Chelan County sheriff spoke with FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman in a late night interview Thursday shortly after his office announced the findings.

What we know:

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told us that the remains were found about three-quarters-of-a-mile away from Rock Island Campground, the main crime scene where the bodies of Peyton, Evelyn, and Olivia were found.

The human remains are believed to belong to Decker due to personal items found in the immediate area surrounding them. They were at an elevation around 4,000 feet and showed signs of "severe decomposition," according to Sheriff Morrison.

What we don't know:

While Sheriff Morrison said his office hopes to have DNA confirmation on the remains of the body found on the mountain by the end of Friday, those results have not been made public as of Froday morning.

Travis Decker is wanted for the murder and kidnapping of his three daughters in Chelan County, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

