Body of WA triple-murder suspect Travis Decker found, authorities say

The Brief Authorities have located human remains, believed to be the body of Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker. Decker had been missing for over 3 months and was the subject of multiple large-scale searches. Decker, 32, is accused of kidnapping and murdering his three young daughters, after failing to return them home from a planned visitation.



Travis Decker, the man wanted in the kidnappings and murders of his three daughters, has been found dead.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release Thursday that human remains were found in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth, believed to be the body of Travis Decker.

While the body has not yet been positively identified, authorities say preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Decker. The scene is currently being processed, with DNA analysis to follow.

Travis Decker (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

The remains were located following a search this week, headed by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

Information is limited at this time. It's currently unknown what led authorities to the search area, or if any evidence was found at the scene. The condition of the human remains and other details regarding the preliminary investigation have not been disclosed.

The search included multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forrest Service, and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Decker is accused of killing his three daughters, 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn, during a planned visitation on May 30, 2025.

The three girls were located on June 3, days after being reported missing. Their bodies were found at the Rock Island Campground, located west of Leavenworth, Washington.

Decker's vehicle was nearby with two bloody handprints, and had personal items such as blankets, food, car seats and a wallet on the center console. The camp showed signs of recent activity, with a tent and cooler located a short distance away.

The search for Travis Decker

Big picture view:

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. National Guard, worked together in the search for Decker. The search began near Leavenworth, Washington, and expanded across remote areas of Chelan, Kittitas, King, Snohomish and Okanogan counties.

Authorities across Washington pursued multiple leads during the search, however none resulted in the location of Decker.

Authorities announced a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest. Decker was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

What's next:

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office will provide updates as more information becomes available through forensic examination and investigation.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, and original reporting and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

