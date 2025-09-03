Bones recovered by FBI in WA Travis Decker search were animal remains

The Brief Bones recovered during the FBI's large-scale search for Travis Decker ended up being unrelated to the case. Several other items recovered during the search are still being examined. Another large-scale search is planned for some



Investigators say the bones recovered by the FBI during the search for Travis Decker last week were animal bones.

More than 100 FBI Seattle agents and other law enforcement personnel took part in a two-day grid search operation near Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth – the same area where Travis Decker's three daughters were found murdered.

Several items, including bones, were reported to have been recovered after investigators searched 247 acres for the 33-year-old triple murder suspect. According to The Wenatchee World, the recovered bones were not Decker's, and they were not human.

Featured article

The other items collected during the operation are still being examined to determine whether they are connected to the case. Authorities cautioned that final results will take time.

"Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions," said W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of FBI Seattle.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told FOX 13 Seattle that further closures of the campgrounds and trails are expected, as another large-scale search with federal partners is planned for sometime in September.

He added that the team is documenting all search efforts with digital mapping and GPS coordinates for items of interest, so any future investigative teams can pick up where they left off.

How to support Whitney Decker

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up for Whitney Decker, the mother of the victims, to help support her in covering expenses of the case and allow her to take time off without worrying about a financial hit.

The Decker girls and their mother Whitney Decker. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The GoFundMe campaign has achieved more than 27,000 donations, and has raised more than $1.2 million.

Anyone with information on Decker’s whereabouts is urged to call the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, and The Wenatchee World.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

WA Border Patrol agents arrest 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.