Travis Decker search in Leavenworth, WA to cause more road, campground closures

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told FOX 13 Seattle that further closures of campgrounds and trails are expected as law enforcement continues to search for additional evidence in the manhunt for Travis Decker, the main suspect in the murders of his three children.

Morrison explained that search efforts have been methodical and will continue to expand in the coming months.

Planned search operations to cause further closures

What we know:

Morrison confirmed that a two-day search had recently concluded, and several items of interest were collected and sent to a crime lab for analysis.

Bones that were found have been sent to Central Washington University's anthropology department for testing. The sheriff stated that if the evidence collected necessitates more searching, law enforcement will respond accordingly.

"We've just continued to expand out and grid search the areas around the campsite," Morrison said.

The sheriff revealed that another search is planned for September with federal partners.

The last search, which involved more than 100 FBI agents, covered more than 247 acres in an oval-shaped grid. Morrison said this expands significantly on the initial quarter-mile search grid.

He acknowledged that the search operations, which are expected to continue in the general area of the initial crime scene, will be an inconvenience for people who recreate in the area. However, he emphasized that the priority is the victims—Peyton, Evelyn, and Olivia.

"A lot of individuals are just going to have to deal with that inconvenience because justice for them is more important than anything right now."

This photo provided by FBI Seattle shows several law enforcement agencies participating in the search for Travis Decker, who was charged with murder and kidnapping, at Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, WA on Monday, August 25, 2025. (FBI via AP)

The challenges of searching in a vast landscape

Big picture view:

Morrison addressed the public's concern over the time it has taken to search the area thoroughly, explaining the massive scale of the operation. He said the potential scene spans "hundreds upon hundreds of square miles," and law enforcement simply doesn't have the resources or manpower to cover the entire area at once.

"We do know that next month, we have another plan to go out with another one of our federal partners, and we're going to expand out on that search," Morrison said.

He added that the team is documenting all search efforts with digital mapping and GPS coordinates for items of interest, so any future investigative teams can pick up where they left off.

Hopes for closure, community support

What they're saying:

The sheriff spoke about the discovery of potential remains, explaining that due to factors like wildlife and environmental exposure, it's rare to find a complete skeleton. He referenced past cases, like a Green River Killer victim found only by a femur and a local homicide case where a dog brought a hand back to its owner, leading investigators to the rest of the victim's remains.

"We recognize that the potential is it's not going to be a full skeleton," Morrison said. "If we were to find one, there's going to be bits and pieces, because wildlife does spread remains around."

Morrison expressed his gratitude to the detectives, federal partners, and US Forest Service deputies on the ground.

He also shared a message for the community, especially the friends and families of the victims. He acknowledged that the start of the school year must be difficult for those who knew the children.

"We just hope that, you know, the school year allows them to kind of transition back into life, but we recognize it's never going to be the same without those three," Morrison said. "We really just encourage our community to lean into one another, continue to support each other and to their family. Just know that you know you're not alone. We haven't given up, and we're going to do our best to bring closure and justice to this case."

How to support Whitney Decker

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up for Whitney Decker, the mother of the victims, to help support her in covering expenses of the case and allow her to take time off without worrying about a financial hit.

Whitney Decker at a Wenatchee memorial service for her three daughters on June 20, 2025.

The GoFundMe campaign has achieved more than 27,000 donations, and has raised more than $1.2 million.

Anyone with information on Decker’s whereabouts is urged to call the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit tips online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

The Source: Information in this story came from Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison and FBI Seattle.

