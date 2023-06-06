Weather experts warn conditions are ripe for wildfires in Washington

A lack of moisture is causing serious concerns throughout Western Washington. While the foothills are under a red flag warning, plenty of communities have witnessed brush fires pop up in the past 24 hours.

In Graham, firefighters were dowsing a scorch mark from a Monday brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, which started along the 27000 block of 110th Avenue East, started when a tree fell on a power line. The fire scorched roughly two acres.

"This early in the season it’s just uncomfortable," said Shana Bradley, who lives across the street. "Seeing the fire. Feeling the flames. Feeling the heat. It made you worry."

Bradley’s family raises cattle, which gave her extra cause for concern when she witnessed the fire. Luckily, the fire was put out; though hot spots continued to pop up on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with Graham Fire & Rescue, the department has responded to nine brush fires in the past month, 14 since March.

Graham is hardly alone. This week alone fire crews in Bellevue, Bothell, Skyway and Kent have put out fires. Central and East Pierce County firefighters have kept busy, as well.

Further east toward the foothills of the Cascades, meteorologists have warned of wildfire risk due to a lack of moisture and high winds.

According to the National Weather Service, most of Puget Sound has received only 25% of the area’s historical precipitation in the past 30 days.

Winds are not helping matters.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that local fire departments are bringing newer equipment online as brush fires are becoming a bigger part of their annual call.

Graham Fire & Rescue had just unveiled a new vehicle designed to use for brush fires in a special ceremony less than an hour before they got a call on Monday.

Over in East Pierce County, crews have been using tools and tactics learned from the devastating Sumner Grade fire that burned roughly 500 acres in Sept. 2020.

Still, fire crews can only do so much on their own. The National Weather Service, and various state fire agencies, have been stressing that humans are often responsible for causing fires.

RELATED: Dry, windy weather elevates fire risks in three Washington counties

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

NOAA advises the following when it comes to wildfire safety: