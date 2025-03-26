The Brief There's a small possibility of a tornado forming in Washington Wednesday night during the severe storms, expected to bring thunder, hail and rain. Keep reading for tips on what to do if a tornado touches down near you.



Wednesday's severe storms in western Washington have a small possibility of forming a tornado, so what should you do in the event of one?

Keep reading for tips on what to do if a tornado touches down near you.

What you can do:

Be alert

First off, stay alert. If you are in the area of a tornado formation, pay attention to any mobile alerts or warnings, including outdoor sirens.

Seek shelter

Second, find cover. If you are in the direct path of a tornado, seek shelter immediately. That means go down to a basement or stay inside a room on the lowest floor, preferably flat and without windows.

Then, get under cover to protect yourself, like a table or workbench, and stay away from heavy objects.

What not to do

If you are not in the direct path of a tornado, but there is one nearby, do not try to outrun it in your car. You should stay sheltered in the innermost and lowest room of a building. Also, avoid closing doors and windows, as an exploding window can injure or kill.

In Washington, there is a 2% to 4% chance of a tornado forming Wednesday night. Washington state typically gets around 2.5 tornadoes a year.

In addition to the threat of high winds, there are also risks of large hail, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

The Source: Information in this story is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

