Here’s when fall leaves will hit peak color in Seattle and across Washington

The Brief Leaf colors are expected to be bright this fall but may not last long due to dry weather. Experts say peak foliage in Washington’s Cascades and Olympics will come in late September and early October, with Puget Sound areas peaking later. In Seattle, fall colors typically peak mid- to late October, but this year could come earlier because of the dry, warm summer.



Monday was the first official day of fall, and leaf peepers in the Pacific Northwest are wondering when the colors will peak.

Sept. 22 marked the autumn equinox, but environmental experts say that while this season's leaf colors are expected to be bright, they won't stick around long. Pre-autumn weather is affecting trees in many prime regions across the United States, including the East Coast.

According to Brent Sohngen, a professor at Ohio State University, the best time to catch peak foliage in the eastern half of the country is within the next couple of weeks. The colors should be vibrant, but dry weather conditions are likely to make the leaves fall faster.

When will fall leaves reach peak color in Washington?

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, fall colors tend to peak earlier at higher elevations.

The Northern Washington Cascades are expected to peak in late September, so leaves will likely reach peak color over the course of the next week.

Most of the Cascades and Olympic Mountains will likely see peak color in early October.

In the Puget Sound lowlands, colors typically peak between mid to late October.

When will fall leaves reach peak color in Seattle?

According to MacMillan, the Seattle area typically sees fall color in mid to late October. Areas closer to sea level usually peak later than higher elevations.

However, this year might look a little different due to the dry and warm summer. That could mean leaves in the Seattle area peak earlier than usual – possibly in the first or second week of October, instead of the second or third.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

US Marshals confirm WA triple murder suspect Travis Decker is dead

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.