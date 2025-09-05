The Brief A young man will be sentenced Friday for a deadly 2023 shooting on a King County Metro bus in White Center. Miguel Rivera Dominguez, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed 21-year-old Marcel Wagner in what appeared to be a random attack. Dominguez, initially charged with first-degree murder, later pleaded guilty, and the length of his sentence is currently unknown.



A young man is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon for a deadly shooting on a King County Metro bus in White Center in October 2023.

The backstory:

Miguel Rivera Dominguez, who was 17 years old at the time, shot and killed 21-year-old Marcel Wagner. Court documents said around 15 other people were aboard the bus when the shooting occurred.

Dominguez was with another teenager, and they boarded the bus, rode it for a time, before Dominguez pulled out a handgun and unloaded it into the victim, seemingly at random. Dominguez yelled at the bus driver to let him out, and he and the other teenager got off the bus and left.

Court documents also said Dominguez and the victim did not know each other and had no prior interaction before the shooting.

The next month, Dominguez turned himself in at the King County Sheriff's Office.

Dominguez was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to amended charges in July. The length of his sentence is currently unknown.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma man killed at Burning Man festival, homicide investigation underway

Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

Seattle woman saves $60K after becoming full time house and pet sitter

MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

Kirkland Grocery Outlet crash victim ID'ed as 'beloved' local church member

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.