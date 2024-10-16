The Broadway sensation "Wicked" will return to Seattle’s Paramount Theatre from Nov. 6 through Dec. 1, with a newly announced Black Friday performance on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. due to popular demand.

Tickets for this additional performance are now available at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787 or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office (open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Group tickets for parties of 15 or more are also available by contacting groups@broadwayattheparamount.com or by calling 206-701-8383.

"Wicked," a musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, reimagining the untold story of the witches of Oz. Its mesmerizing score and spectacular production have made it one of Broadway’s most iconic blockbusters.

As part of the 2024/2025 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount series, "Wicked" is presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG), with support from Premera Blue Cross as the title sponsor, Brotherton Cadillac as the official auto sponsor and PNC Bank as the official financial sponsor.

Audiences can follow updates and behind-the-scenes content on "Wicked's" Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok pages.

For more details about the show, visit WickedTheMusical.com.

