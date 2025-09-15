Wildfire smoke to drift into greater Seattle area, impacting air quality

Changing wind patterns around the cascades are going to impact the amount of wildfire smoke descending into the Puget Sound region on Tuesday as multiple fires burn in western Washington.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist explains the timeline of changes to expect. Plus, we break down how to prepare and protect yourself and your pets from wildfire smoke.

Why is there smoke in Seattle?

What's next:

Offshore flow will kick in late Monday into early Tuesday, Sept. 16, bringing wildfire smoke, breezy winds, and much warmer temperatures to the area. High temperatures will soar to the mid 80s for the greater Seattle area.

Seattle's air quality is in the moderate zone according to our weather models. You can also keep tabs on current conditions by checking AirNow.

Air quality alerts are in effect in Chelan, Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Where will the winds be strongest?

Gusty Cascade gap winds could reach 25 to 35 mph at times in areas usually impacted (Gold Bar, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, North Bend, etc.). This will increase the chances for additional fires to pop up in the area, which would further impact air quality.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect in the western Cascade foothills and the eastern Puget Sound lowlands Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Why you should care:

Wildfires in WA

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect late tonight through Tuesday for the eastern Puget Sound lowlands and the western Cascade foothills. Gusty easterly winds could quickly spread brush fires or wildfires.

Air quality alerts are in effect in Chelan, Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties on Monday due to wildfire smoke.

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?

What they're saying:

UW Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Cora Sack says people should plan ahead, rather than wait for the sky to turn hazy.

"Have a plan for what to do if the days get smoky. So really knowing where you can go to get safe air quality and what to do to prepare your home and maybe talk to your doctor as well about what to do if you're experiencing any health effects," says Dr. Sack.

How to prepare your home for wildfire smoke

There are various things you can do to help improve your home's air quality, aside from closing doors and windows. If you have central air conditioning, putting your air on recirculate and making sure you have a good quality filter will remove harmful particles from the air. UW Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Cora Sack says, 'If you don't have central air, you can get a portable air filter. And I really recommend a HEPA filter that mechanically removes particles and doesn't generate ozone or other harmful byproducts.' She adds that you can also make your own filter at home by using a box fan and putting a filter on top of it.

The state Department of Ecology shows us how to DIY a box fan filter in this YouTube video to improve indoor air quality in a single room.

How to know if wildfire smoke has gotten into your home

If wildfire smoke enters your home, but it's not clearly visible, your body will tell you. It's common for particles in smoke to cause health effects like burning or itchy eyes, sore throat, headaches and nausea. UW Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Cora Sack says if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, that should be a sign to stop what you're doing and try to get clean air.

If wildfire smoke has entered your home, do not fry or broil foods, vacuum, burn candles, or use a fireplace or wood stove. These activities will only add particles inside your home, according to AirNow.

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Dig deeper:

According to King County Health, the best way to protect yourself from wildfire smoke is to stay indoors and make sure the air quality in your home is clean. If you have to be outside, it's recommended to wear a tight-fitting N95 mask. People with asthma should keep an inhaler close by.

"I know we've all gotten very used to wearing masks [..] for protecting us against COVID transmission," says UW Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Cora Sack. "Unfortunately, those cloth masks that we use for COVID aren't effective at filtering out the smallest particles that are dangerous from wildfire smoke. You can consider doing things like wearing a tight-fitting and N95 mask to help protect you. To be really effective, it needs to be again, fit tested. So, it fits your face appropriately and really can filter out the particles and has a tight seal."

How to protect dogs or pets from wildfire smoke

If wildfire smoke is present, keep your pets indoors as much as you can. If your animals experience any of the following signs, call your veterinarian:

Coughing or gagging

Red or watery eyes

Nasal discharge

Inflammation of the throat or mouth

Reluctance to eat hard foods

Fatigue or weakness

Disorientation, uneven gait, stumbling

Reduced appetite or thirst

According to AirNow, if it's smoky outside, don't take your pet out for a run or exercise. It's okay to let them outside for a bathroom break, but it is important to keep them indoors.

