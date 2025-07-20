2 women, 1 girl killed in Renton, WA shooting

Multiple female victims are dead following a Saturday evening shooting incident in Renton. Police are still hunting for the shooter, however they do not believe there is a general threat to the public.

Timeline:

Just after 7:30 p.m. on July 19, police say they responded to calls in the Kirkland Avenue NE area near 18th Street about a shooting. Officers informed the public there would be a heavy police response as they initially investigated the scene of violence.

Two women and one young girl were shot and killed inside a home in the area. Two other people who were inside at the time were able to escape, according to Renton Police.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect, however they have not been located. Since the shooter and victims knew each other, police do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

An investigation was underway heading into Sunday to understand the cause of the shooting.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department.

