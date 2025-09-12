WSDOT closing eastbound lanes across I-90 floating bridge to Mercer Island, WA

The I-90 bridge connecting Seattle with Mercer Island will see its eastbound lanes closed heading into the weekend as authorities with the Washington State Department of Transportation announce maintenance work on the tunnel portion of the roadway.

WSDOT I-90 at East Highrise

What's next:

From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, tunnel maintenance crews will close eastbound Interstate 90 between 18th Avenue South in Seattle to 76th Avenue Southeast on Mercer Island for tunnel maintenance, according to WSDOT. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes.

What they're saying:

"This closure will include the southbound C/D to eastbound I-90 ramp, the S Rainier on-ramp and the W Mercer off-ramp. Ramps and lanes will begin to close at 9 p.m. with the full closure set up at 10 p.m," reads a section of WSDOT's project page.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.