Another WSP patrol car hit in King County, 5th vehicle struck in 5 days

A trooper in a patrol car and a tow truck driver were injured in a crash Tuesday night on State Route 167 in Renton.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Interstate 405.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the trooper was blocking a lane because of a previous crash when an approaching car failed to move over and struck the patrol car.

The trooper was inside the patrol car when it was hit and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Johnson said a tow truck driver, who was at the scene recovering a vehicle from the earlier crash, was standing outside next to the trooper's car when the impact pushed the patrol car into him. The tow truck driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash, and the driver told troopers they were unable to move over.

This was the fifth WSP patrol car hit in King County in the past five days, Johnson said.

Over the weekend, four patrol cars were hit by impaired drivers in a single night.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

SPD officer seeking damages; claiming city failed to protect him from lies

Wildfire smoke amplifies dementia risk, UW study finds

Here are the times to avoid traveling in WA for Thanksgiving

Man shot during carjacking in Seattle's Wedgewood neighborhood

Who killed Amarr Murphy-Paine? Arrest yet to be made in Seattle murder

Here's who the Seattle Mariners have picked for their 2025 coaching staff

Popular California-based chain Mountain Mike's Pizza to open in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.



