WSP seeks Seattle drive-by shooting suspect near I-5

Washington State Patrol need help identifying the suspect of a drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle early Monday morning.

State troopers responded to a 911 call around 12:10 a.m., and the caller said he was shot at while driving to the northbound I-5 on-ramp near Columbia Street.

The caller was not injured, and had pulled over at James Street to wait for police.

Troopers arrived and spotted the victim's car, a black four-door sedan, which had several bullet holes and a shattered window.

The victim explained he was on Columbia St, just about to take the on-ramp to northbound I-5, when he heard loud pops and saw the window shatter.

It is not known what the suspect vehicle was, the license plate number or what the suspect looked like.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect is urged to contact WSP Det. Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.

