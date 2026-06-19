'Seattle News Weekly': FIFA World Cup 2026 at Seattle Stadium

The Brief On this week's episode of the ‘Seattle News Weekly’ podcast, the hosts open with a discussion on how historically large this year's FIFA World Cup is compared to years past. They discuss transit tactics and the steps authorities have taken to minimize any security risks, including the controversial CCTV cameras, along with reflection on how it went after the first Seattle match between Belgium and Egypt. The hosts close with a discussion on cultural celebrations and fan experiences around the stadium and the positive impact international visitors have already had on Seattle.



The FIFA World Cup has taken Seattle by storm, bringing global excitement to our city and visitors from across the world.

On this week's episode of the 'Seattle News Weekly' podcast, David Rose, Dan Griffin and Austin Lane discuss the top headlines of the week that have emerged alongside the buzz about the FIFA World Cup 2026.

A Massive Tournament Expansion

The hosts open the podcast with a discussion on how historically large this year's FIFA World Cup is compared to years past. Expanded to 48 teams (up from 32), the tournament features a record 104 matches over 39 days across 16 host cities. Seattle is hosting six of those matches.

Austin explains the value of "ties" in the group stage—especially with the new format where 32 teams advance to the knockout stage instead of 16—meaning a single point from a tie carries significant weight.

"It’s been 32 [teams] since 1998... So it doesn't just feel bigger. It is bigger. This is the most number of matches that they'll ever play in a World Cup—104 over the course of 39 days." — Austin Lane on the scale of the tournament

At the time of recording, the US had already defeated Paraguay and is preparing to face Australia at "Seattle Stadium," where a win would guarantee advancement.

Transit Tactics

Dan Griffin reports on the city's transit system, noting that while the light rail is moving a massive influx of people smoothly, transit authorities are actively "throttling" passengers.

This practice involves controlling crowd flow onto platforms to ensure safety, which has caused wait times of over an hour for some fans on TikTok. Transit officials recommend that fans walk to stations slightly further away from the stadium district to get moving faster.

The CCTV Security Debate

The hosts talk about how security is a major focal point. The FBI has already had to confiscate drones being flown illegally downtown. More prominently, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson activated controversial closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the Stadium District following "general but credible threats" identified by law enforcement.

While an activist group called Community, Not Cameras expressed fears that the surveillance puts vulnerable populations at risk due to federal agency presence, visitors and fans interviewed largely welcomed the extra layer of security. The cameras are expected to be turned off after the World Cup concludes.

"If these hadn't been turned on, we would have been the only host city in the US at least, from my understanding, without a fully active CCTV camera system. Yeah, it was a vulnerability they had to address..." — Dan Griffin on the controversial security measures

Cultural Celebrations and Fan Experiences

The hosts play a clip from reporter Lauren Donovan who provides a colorful look at the fan festivities happening in the city. She highlights the "March to the Match," describing Monday morning where Belgian fans swarmed Victory Hall alongside middle school band directors from the Stanwood-Camano district who were recruited to drum for them.

She also joins celebrating Egyptian fans, whose match against Belgium ended in an enthusiastic tie. The hosts note that international fans (like those from Australia) are already flooding local attractions, including Seattle Mariners baseball games, turning the sporting event into a broader West Coast vacation.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

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