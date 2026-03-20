‘Seattle News Weekly’: Joe Kent resigns, tax concerns amid Sonics rumors

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Hana Kim and David Rose discuss the high-profile resignation of Joe Kent, a former Washington congressional candidate appointed as President Trump's top counterterrorism director. Following their discussion on Kent, they discuss the potential return of the Seattle SuperSonics, and a possible tangle caused by the state's newly-passed millionaires tax. Lastly, they talk about a major break in a devastating double homicide in Seattle from earlier this year.



From a high-profile federal resignation with local ties, to the potential return of the SuperSonics and its complications due to Washington's new millionaires tax, to a major break in a double homicide case, several big headlines have occurred in our area this week.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle anchors David Rose and Hana Kim discuss the week's biggest stories in Seattle.

First on the agenda is the resignation of Joe Kent, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, who stepped down in protest of the United States' ongoing war with Iran. Kent is a former congressional candidate from Southwest Washington, where he narrowly lost two high-stakes races against Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez to represent Washington's Third District.

In a letter read in Congress and during an interview with Tucker Carlson, Kent claimed the war was unnecessary and driven by foreign lobbying rather than an imminent threat.

At the same time, reports surfaced that the FBI is investigating Kent for the alleged leak of classified information. The hosts speculate whether Kent resigned to get ahead of the investigation and cover his exit.

"Did he resign knowing they were going to levy charges? Did he try to control the narrative? Is there smoke, is there fire? […] At this point, I think it's just way too early." — David Rose

David and Hana then pivot to the $10 billion question — the return of the Seattle SuperSonics.

Seattle basketball fans are facing their most optimistic week since 2008. The NBA Board of Governors is set to hold a formal vote next week to explore expansion specifically for Seattle and Las Vegas. The cost of entry? A mere $7–$10 billion expansion fee, reportedly led by Kraken co-owner Samantha Holloway and CEO Tod Leiweke.

If approved, there are hopes that the Sonics could take the court as soon as the 2028-2029 season.

Hana points out that a possible contention is Washington's newly-passed "millionaires tax," imposing a 9.9% tax on high earners, which critics fear could deter free agency.

"We know that the millionaire tax, it has passed, [it] has to be signed by Governor Ferguson. But it passed and it's going to be law as far as Democrats are concerned […] there's a lot of talk after that of whether or not this will, you know, impact free agency." — Hana Kim

Washington Rep. Jim Walsh says NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed concerns about Washington’s tax environment during a meeting with Gov. Bob Ferguson.

Hana and David shared an interview conducted by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan. She spoke with a data expert who note that, while taxes matter, they are "one piece of the puzzle."

Athletes often still choose high-tax markets like New York or California due to brand endorsements and market size.

"I think Seattle definitely has a strong bid because I feel like we have the money here. To come up with that, I don't think that's going to be a hindrance." — David Rose

Lastly, David and Hana conclude with a major break in the devastating fatal shootings of two students near Seattle's Rainier Beach High School.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes announced the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the January shootings, which claimed the lives of a 17-year-old and 18-year-old student at a bus stop in broad daylight.

The suspect, who turns 16 this week, is currently being held without bail. Prosecutors must now decide whether to petition the court to charge the teen as an adult.

David Rose notes that in Washington State, a juvenile is not given bail, they are either released or held pending trial. If the suspect may either serve the adult sentence, or he will remain in custody until he's 21 years old to serve the juvenile sentence.

"There's a huge argument out there — you know, there's a 15 year old. Do they have the ability to think clearly and make good decisions? Is their brain fully formed? All of this will come up and you'll see a lot of this." — David Rose

Hana notes that, even if the suspect's brain is not fully formed, it does not mean that a horrific crime must go unpunished.

"It doesn't just impact the families. It impacts the entire community — that entire high school, people, the teachers, the other friends that go there. So it's just a ripple effect in that community. And there's supposed to be a greater police presence there." — Hana Kim

Despite the arrest, residents expressed frustration over a perceived lack of police visibility. While SPD has ordered increased patrols, the department continues to face a significant officer shortage. Additionally, the Seattle School Board has maintained its ban on School Resource Officers (SROs) within buildings.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

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