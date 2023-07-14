Bryce Miller on track to rejoin Mariners rotation off IL on Sunday vs. Tigers

article

Right-handed starter Bryce Miller is on track to return to the rotation of the Seattle Mariners and make Sunday's start against the Detroit Tigers.

Miller was placed on the injured list on July 3 due to a blister that developed on the middle finger of his pitching hand in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 30. Due to the All-Star break, Miller missed just one start with Tommy Milone brought up from Triple-A Tacoma for a spot start.

The blister has since subsided and Miller threw a bullpen at T-Mobile Park on Thursday during the team's day off.

"Bryce Miller will probably come back into play here on the weekend on Sunday, possibly," manager Scott Servais said on Friday.

"The finger is doing much better. Obviously, he's on the (injured list) so we'll have to make a roster move to make that happen, but that's kind of where we're leaning right now.

Luis Castillo is opening the second half tonight against the Tigers with George Kirby set to pitch on Saturday. Coming out of the break, the Mariners do have the ability to reorder the rotation if they need to turn to Logan Gilbert or Bryan Woo instead on Sunday to give Miller an extra day.

In 11 starts for the Mariners this season, Miller has posted a 5-3 record with a 3.97 ERA with 12 walks and 55 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched. Miller set a team record with 10 strikeouts in his debut on May 2 against Oakland. Over his first five starts, Miller went 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA with three walks and 28 strikeouts in 31 ⅓ innings pitched.