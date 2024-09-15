George Kirby dominant through 7 innings as Seattle Mariners beat Rangers 7-0

article

George Kirby faced the minimum number of batters and gave up one hit in seven sparkling innings, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Texas Rangers 7-0 to earn a series victory and keep pace in the AL West and wild-card races.

Mitch Garver hit a three-run home run against his former team in the first inning and Randy Arozarena added a solo shot in the seventh. The homers helped Seattle remain four games behind the Astros in the AL West with 12 games to play. They face Houston to finish a six-game road trip next weekend. The Mariners are tied with Detroit 2 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL wild-card race.

"We've just got to keep winning," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. "And that’s where we’re focused right now."

Kirby (12-11) was not overpowering, notching the first of three strikeouts in the fifth inning. But he was dominant, inducing 11 groundouts and giving up one hit, a single to Ezequiel Duran in the second. The Mariners wiped it away with a double play.

He combined with relievers Trent Thornton and Eduard Bazardo on a complete-game one-hitter. It was the first time the Mariners have faced the minimum of 27 batters in a game since Felix Hernandez's perfect game in 2012. The three pitchers combined to retire 22 straight after Duran's hit.

"When we’re on, we’re on, man," Kirby said. "Everyone in that bullpen, we've all got confidence to them to (finish) a game and everyone just throws strikes really well.

"I think that’s really what it’s about."

Kirby also had his own back, participating in four putouts, including completing the day’s most oddball play in the fourth inning. Josh Smith hit what appeared to be a routine grounder to Justin Turner at first base. But the ball bounced off Turner’s glove and ricocheted directly to second baseman Dylan Moore. Moore quickly threw to Kirby, who made a feet-first leap to get the force out at first.

"That was sick," Kirby said. "I’m glad I got to the bag there and held my foot on. DMo was huge. He was paying attention and was able to get that ball."

It was Kirby’s sixth consecutive win over the Rangers. He’s 6-0 in eight starts over his three-year career with 41 strikeouts and five walks, and pushed his career ERA against the AL West rivals from 1.08 to 0.92.

"We've had a tough time with him," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's really had his way with us. We just can't figure him out and he threw another great game against us today."

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney (5-14) gave up seven hits, striking out three with a walk. Texas entered the series with hopes of making a late run to the postseason, but have lost three straight and five of six.

Turner, Victor Robles and Julio Rodríguez had RBIs for the Mariners, who had 14 hits. They've won eight of their last 11 and are on a bit of a tear with the postseason on the line.

Arozarena feels positive his team will make the postseason. He can see it in "the joy that we’ve been playing with here in this clubhouse," Arozarena said through a translator. "I see a lot of these guys playing with the fire and you can see it in on the field, that togetherness."

AROZARENA'S RECORD

With his solo homer, Arozarena became the first major league player to start his career with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in each of his first four seasons. He's one of two active players with four 20/20 seasons in a row.

His most important play of the game, however, may have been when he implored his teammates to stay in the dugout after he was hit with a pitch in the eighth inning. He doesn't want anyone missing the final stretch of games with the postseason on the line.

"If a fight happens, you get suspended, then you miss couple games," he said.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday in Texas against Toronto.

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38) goes for his fourth straight win Tuesday when Seattle hosts the New York Yankees.

