Nathaniel Lowe plates winning run as Rangers beat Seattle Mariners 5-4

Nathaniel Lowe drove in the go-ahead run for Texas with an infield single during a three-run eighth inning and hit a homer in the seventh, as the Rangers erased a three-run deficit for a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night in top prospect Kumar Rocker’s major league debut.

After Lowe made it a 4-2 game with his seventh-inning homer, Marcus Semien brought Texas within one with a solo homer off Collin Snider (3-3) in the eighth.

Josh Smith reached on an error, Wyatt Langford doubled, and Adolis García drove in Smith on a groundout to shortstop to tie the game at 4-4.

Lowe then hit an infield single to second base to score Langford from third.

Rocker struck out seven while allowing one run on three hits over four innings in his first big league start. The only run he allowed came on a solo homer from Justin Turner in the fourth.

Rocker allowed back-to-back singles to lead off the first inning, but retired the next six batters. He walked two in the third, but kept Seattle off the board until Turner's shot.

"I feel like the whole game I was trying to find my rhythm, and that’s just, that’s part of the moment, that’s part of it being a new experience," Rocker said. "And can’t really get frustrated from it, but learn from it."

Rocker threw 74 pitches and induced 17 swings and misses from Mariners hitters, thanks in part to his slider.

"Great job, great job," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "Poise, presence, he just looked good out there, didn’t he? I mean, first inning couldn’t have gotten off to a tougher start for him, but he kept his composure, he pitched out of a tough jam and just solid four innings there."

Josh Jung gave Texas the early lead with a solo homer in the second, but the Rangers couldn’t score again off Bryce Miller, who allowed one run on five hits over six innings, with seven strikeouts.

"We let Miller get into rhythm," Lowe said. "Like any major league starter, you get in rhythm and you’re in control, it’s really tough to score. So I felt like we did a good job kind of slowing it down a little bit, getting some good pitches to hit, and then we touched the plate when we needed to."

Randy Arozarena drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the fifth inning to give the Mariners a two-run lead. Cal Raleigh scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 4-1.

Matt Festa (4-1) got the win with a scoreless seventh.

Kirby Yates pitched the ninth inning for his 30th save.

The loss drops the Mariners to 4 1/2 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, and 4 1/2 games back of Minnesota for the third AL wild card.

"Tough eighth inning," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. "A couple of ground balls, just a well-placed chopper and a ball off the glove, and it's a tough way to take it."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers SS Corey Seager will undergo season-ending sports hernia surgery, Rangers GM Chris Young announced on Thursday.

ROSTER MOVE

To make space for Rocker on the roster, RHP Chase Anderson was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom will make his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2023 on Friday. The Mariners have not announced their starter.

