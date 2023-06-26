Harry Ford, Jonatan Clase named to Futures Game for Mariners

article

Catcher Harry Ford and outfielder Jonatan Clase are the two top prospects that will represent the Seattle Mariners during the MLB Futures Game at All-Star Weekend.

Ford, 20, is the top prospect in the Mariners organization and was the team's first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's ranked as the 64th best prospect via Baseball America and 49th by MLB Pipeline across all of MLB.

In 64 games this year with the Everett Aquasox in High-A ball, Ford is batting .250 with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 RBI. He's stolen 14 bases and has walked 56 times with just 58 strikeouts.

Ford played for Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic this spring and starred for the team with a .308 average, a double, two home runs and four RBI with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.246 in just four games played.

In 187 minor league games split between Everett and the Modesto Nuts of Low-A, Ford has a career .267 average with 38 doubles, seven triples, 22 home runs and 113 RBI along with 40 stolen bases and 153 walks.

Clase, 21, was promoted from Everett to the Arkansas Travelers of Double-A earlier this year as he's flashed both speed and power this season. Clase has 16 home runs with 42 stolen bases in 65 games this year and Everett and Arkansas. He's the only player in all of minor league baseball with at least 15 home runs and 40 stolen bases so far this year.

Clase was named the team's Minor League Player of the Month for April after batting .337 with nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs along with 17 RBI, 16 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.178.

In 249 career minor league games, Clase is batting .268 with 51 doubles, 21 triples, 33 home runs, 127 RBI, 144 stolen bases and 168 walks.

Clase was an international free agent signing by the Mariners in July 2018.

Futures Game Rosters:

American League

CATCHERS:

Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners

Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s

INFIELDERS:

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers

Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers

Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays

Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox

Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels

Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox

OUTFIELDERS

Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s

Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners

Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles

PITCHERS

Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees

Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox

Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox

David Festa, Minnesota Twins

Will Klein, Kansas City Royals

Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays

Owen White, Texas Rangers

Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays

National League

CATCHERS:

Jefferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

INFIELDERS:

Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks

Brady House, Washington Nationals

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs

Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

OUFIELDERS:

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies

Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals

James Wood, Washington Nationals

PITCHERS

Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals

J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins

Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves

Mike Vasil, New York Mets

Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants