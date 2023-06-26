Harry Ford, Jonatan Clase named to Futures Game for Mariners
Catcher Harry Ford and outfielder Jonatan Clase are the two top prospects that will represent the Seattle Mariners during the MLB Futures Game at All-Star Weekend.
Ford, 20, is the top prospect in the Mariners organization and was the team's first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's ranked as the 64th best prospect via Baseball America and 49th by MLB Pipeline across all of MLB.
In 64 games this year with the Everett Aquasox in High-A ball, Ford is batting .250 with eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 RBI. He's stolen 14 bases and has walked 56 times with just 58 strikeouts.
Ford played for Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic this spring and starred for the team with a .308 average, a double, two home runs and four RBI with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.246 in just four games played.
In 187 minor league games split between Everett and the Modesto Nuts of Low-A, Ford has a career .267 average with 38 doubles, seven triples, 22 home runs and 113 RBI along with 40 stolen bases and 153 walks.
Clase, 21, was promoted from Everett to the Arkansas Travelers of Double-A earlier this year as he's flashed both speed and power this season. Clase has 16 home runs with 42 stolen bases in 65 games this year and Everett and Arkansas. He's the only player in all of minor league baseball with at least 15 home runs and 40 stolen bases so far this year.
Clase was named the team's Minor League Player of the Month for April after batting .337 with nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs along with 17 RBI, 16 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.178.
In 249 career minor league games, Clase is batting .268 with 51 doubles, 21 triples, 33 home runs, 127 RBI, 144 stolen bases and 168 walks.
Clase was an international free agent signing by the Mariners in July 2018.
Futures Game Rosters:
American League
CATCHERS:
Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners
Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s
INFIELDERS:
Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles
Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers
Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays
Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels
Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox
OUTFIELDERS
Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s
Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners
Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros
Spencer Jones, New York Yankees
Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles
PITCHERS
Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees
Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox
Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians
Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox
David Festa, Minnesota Twins
Will Klein, Kansas City Royals
Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays
Owen White, Texas Rangers
Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays
National League
CATCHERS:
Jefferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers
Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers
INFIELDERS:
Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks
Brady House, Washington Nationals
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds
Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres
B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs
Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins
Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates
OUFIELDERS:
Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies
Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals
James Wood, Washington Nationals
PITCHERS
Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants
Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals
J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates
Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers
Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins
Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves
Mike Vasil, New York Mets
Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants