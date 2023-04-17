Kraken call up Tye Kartye from AHL Coachella Valley ahead of series with Avalanche

article

The Seattle Kraken have called up forward Tye Kartye from AHL Coachella Valley ahead of the start of their first round playoff series with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kartye, 21, played in 72 games with the Firebirds this season with 57 points on 28 goals and 29 assists. However, Kartye's production has soared in the second half of the season in the AHL. Over his final 36 games with Coachella Valley (since January 20), Kartye racked up 40 of his points with 23 goals and 17 assists.

The elevation of Kartye seemingly provides additional depth for Seattle ahead of Game 1. Daniel Sprong missed the team's last two practices and was considered day-to-day by head coach Dave Hakstol with an undisclosed issue.

Kartye flashed during practices in training camp for the Kraken and scored a power play goal in his only preseason game played against the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle signed Kartye to an entry-level contract in March 2022 after a big final season in the Ontario Hockey League for the Soo Greyhounds. Kartye had 58 points on 33 goals and 25 assists in 45 games played.

If Kartye were to play against the Avalanche, it would mark his NHL debut. He's primarily played on the wing for the Firebirds this season.