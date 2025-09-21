Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hits MLB-leading 58th home run against Astros

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh hit his MLB-leading 58th home run on Sunday night, a two-run shot in the second inning against the Houston Astros. Raleigh passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the Mariners' franchise record with his 57th home run of the year in Saturday's win over Houston. Raleigh is chasing the 62 home runs of Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in 2022, which is the American League record.



The Mariners were up 5-0 after a grand slam by J.P. Crawford in the second when Raleigh, who was batting left-handed, connected off Jason Alexander for his home run to right field to extend the lead.

The shot comes a night after he passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the franchise's single-season home run record with his 57th homer. Griffey hit 56 in both 1997 and 1998.

Raleigh has also surpassed Mickey Mantle’s MLB record of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter that had stood since 1961. He has also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 hit by Salvador Perez in 2021.

Raleigh is five home runs ahead of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who are tied for second place with 53 each.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

