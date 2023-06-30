MLB All-Star Game uniforms unveiled, taking inspiration from Seattle Mariners

The uniforms for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were unveiled on Friday, and they are clearly taking inspiration from the Seattle Mariners.

Major League Baseball and Nike not only released photos of the new navy and teal jersey designs, but also announced new uniform technology that will be implemented across MLB beginning in the 2024 season.

According to the MLB, in recent years, the All-Star Game jerseys represent the city where the festivities are taking place. Since this year’s Midsummer Classic is happening at T-Mobile Park on July 11, designers built inspiration from the ocean, forests and topography that define the Puget Sound area.

The home team, the American league roster, will be wearing light teal, and the National League will be wearing Navy. That means any Mariner on the roster, like Seattle manager Scott Servais, will be donning teal.

For the new uniform technology, Nike has unveiled their new Vapor Premier innovations. According to the MLB, Vapor Premier is breathable, lightweight and uses high-performance fabric made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns.

The MLB says in 2024, every team’s uniforms, including home, road, alternate and City Connect jerseys, will be using Nike’s new Vapor Premier technology.