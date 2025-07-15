NBA to begin expansion analysis as Sonics fans continue wait

article

The Brief NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league would begin an in-depth analysis on possible expansion after a meeting of the league's Board of Governors. "The appetite in the room I would define more as curiosity and more as let's do the work," Silver said of the sentiment from owners. "I think there is a significant step now in that we are now engaging in this in-depth analysis, something we weren’t prepared to do before," Silver said. "But beyond that, it’s really Day 1 of that in-depth analysis. And so, in terms of price, potential timing, it’s too early to say. ... It is truly a complicated issue."



The wait for expansion for the NBA in Seattle continues, though it may have taken a minor step forward on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Adam Silver said discussions at the league's Board of Governors' meeting have led to the league being tasked with beginning an in-depth analysis of the possibility of expansion.

It appears to be a step forward in the expansion process, but it's a minuscule one for a market yearning to see the return of the SuperSonics to Seattle.

"Expansion was discussed both at a committee level and at the board and, ultimately, the league office was tasked by our board with doing an in-depth analysis of all the issues around expansion, both economic and non-economic," Silver said.

The economic issues are fairly obvious issues such as cutting the league's revenue pie into smaller portions by adding two (or more) teams, the offset of expansion fees and the revenue capabilities of the new markets. The non-economic issues are areas like adding 30-plus roster spots and whether the dilution of talent would create a negative impact on the quality of play.

Most of these issues seem to be known factors, so what exactly will this new analysis be diving into?

"We have internally been looking at, I think, some of the obvious data that we had in front of us, but I think the next step is looking at specific markets," Silver said. "Understanding what the opportunities in those markets are, understanding the facilities that are available for us to play in, understanding the level of interest from local businesses, understanding the overall appetite in those markets that are expressing interest to us."

The NBA is also exploring the potential of creating a separate European league under the NBA umbrella, but that is separate to domestic expansion.

The recent sales of the Boston Celtics for $6.1 billion and the Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion have helped set a new benchmark for franchise values in the league. Silver said those sales – along with the Portland Trail Blazers currently being on the market – have unquestionably affected the value analysis.

"There’s no question that those purchase prices have an impact on any economic analysis of teams, so it doesn’t necessarily complicate it more, but it certainly is an indication of value," Silver said. "And one other factor we have to look at: we’re trying to think what is the value of expansion, what does it mean to dilute the existing equity, and how additive is this potentially to the league by adding an additional team.

"The appetite in the room I would define more as curiosity and more as let's do the work," Silver said of the sentiment from owners.

For a Seattle market that has been without the NBA for 17 years already, an incremental creep in the expansion process may be unfulfilling for fans. However, Silver said he felt it was a "significant step" in the process.

"I think there is a significant step now in that we are now engaging in this in-depth analysis, something we weren’t prepared to do before," Silver said. "But beyond that, it’s really Day 1 of that in-depth analysis. And so, in terms of price, potential timing, it’s too early to say. ... It is truly a complicated issue."

Silver was asked about what he'd say to those people eagerly hoping for the NBA to return to Seattle that wish something more substantive was on the table.

"I'd say to them thank you for your interest. We have not committed to expanding in the past," Silver said.

"I don't mean to be glib about this. … I was at the league office when we were operating in Seattle. We have a WNBA team there. It's an incredible market. I wish standing here as the commissioner, i had lots of teams to dispense to many different markets who are interested in NBA basketball. I just think we also have this greater obligation to expand, if we do so, in a very deliberate fashion, in a way that makes sense holistically for the league."

The Source: Information in this story came from the NBA and FOX 13 Seattle.

