Julio Rodríguez pulls out of All-Star Game, Randy Arozarena named as replacement to AL team

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez announced he is pulling out of participation in MLB's All-Star Game festivities next week.

Rodríguez said in a post on social media that he intends to take the break to recover and prepare for the second half of the season with the Mariners.

"I’m really honored that my peers voted me into the All-Star Game – that means a lot to me," Rodríguez wrote. "As much as I’d love to be out there, I’ve got to take this time to take care of my body and make sure I’m feeling right for the second half of the season. It’s definitely tough to miss out on the All-Star experience, but I’ll be cheering on all the guys and wishing them and their families an amazing week."

When he was named to the All-Star roster last week, Rodríguez ranked second among AL outfielders with a 3.4 WAR, trailing only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Rodríguez had a .247 batting average, 11 home runs, and 15 stolen bases and is tied for the most defensive runs saved (12) among AL center fielders. However, Rodríguez has been in an offensive slump recently. Rodríguez is hitting just .122 with 13 strikeouts, only two walks and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .358 over his last 10 games, which included an 0-for-5 game in Thursday night's extra innings loss to the Yankees.

Rodríguez was announced as part of the All-Star team on Sunday, joining starting pitcher Bryan Woo and closer Andrés Muñoz as reserves along with starting catcher Cal Raleigh. Rodríguez's decision to pull out of the All-Star Game allowed teammate Randy Arozarena to earn his second All-Star Game selection of his career, giving Seattle five players named to the roster.

Arozarena, 30, is batting .247 with 15 home runs, 20 doubles, 44 RBI and 15 stolen bases this season. Over the past 10 games, he's batting .297 with seven home runs and 11 RBI. Among AL outfielders, Arozarena ranks fourth in Baseball-Reference WAR with 3.2 and fifth in OPS+ at 133.

Arozarena's first All-Star appearance came at T-Mobile Park while with the Tampa Bay Rays, losing the Home Run Derby to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round.

It's the fifth time the Mariners have had at least five players named to the All-Star Game and the first time since 2003, when Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martínez, Bret Boone, Jamie Moyer and Shigetoshi Hasegawa were named to the team.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 15 at 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

