Seahawks back to practice with injuries on the mend after bye week

Fresh off a week away without a game, the Seattle Seahawks were back on the practice field on Monday afternoon with several of their bumps and bruises from the first month of the season on the mend.

Left tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Tre Brown were both back to practice on Monday, safety Jamal Adams could be cleared in time for practice on Wednesday, and several other players are just in better shape with the week off.

"We’re better than we were," head coach Pete Carroll said. "There are some guys that are going to get a chance to jump back out. It helps anybody that got banged up in the game so we’re hoping that this will be a really productive week for returning a few guys. We’ll see how it goes"

Adams was concussed after taking a knee to the helmet from New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just nine plays into his return to game action. Adams did not practice with the team on Monday, but he is nearing clearance to return to the field once again.

"He’s on the final stage coming up, getting cleared. Pretty promising thought that he will be cleared tomorrow," Carroll said.

Brown was also out due to a concussion and missed the game against the Giants.

Cross has missed three games after injuring his toe in the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Monday was the first time he's been back on the practice field since the injury.

"He was on the practice field today," Carroll said. "He worked today and he looked quick and nifty. We’ll see how he does when we come back once we get through the week and see if he can maintain the practice level that will allow him the chance to play."

Quarterback Geno Smith and defensive tackle Jarran Reed are both OK after being banged up in the win over the Giants. Smith wrenched his knee in the second quarter on a tackle from Isaiah Simmons along the sidelines. Reed bruised his shin as his leg whipped into teammate Darrell Taylor in the latter stages of the contest.

Guards Damien Lewis (ankle) and Phil Haynes (calf) both could return to the lineup this week after being injured in the Giants win.

"We’ll see how they go. It’s going to take us a bit before we know, but both guys have a chance," Carroll said.

Right tackle Abe Lucas is still a week away from being eligible to return to practice from the injured reserve list. Carroll said that Lucas is making progress from his knee injury and that he will be back in the next couple of weeks.

"We don’t want to screw it up and bring him back too fast.," he said. "We’ll be more patient with it and see what happens here, but he’s going to make it back here within the next couple of weeks."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) are eligible to return to practice now, but neither was able to on Monday. Carroll indicated that neither return is imminent, though Young is closer than McIntosh.

"Dareke is running and doing all kinds of stuff. Kenny is getting back, but not quite yet. It’s still another week or so, Dareke has got to prove it. He’s doing all of the running stuff right now; he is not ready to practice yet," Carroll said.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf did not practice on Monday as he continues to recover from the big shot to his ribs taken in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

"Yeah it's helping, he’s still sore but its helping," Carroll said of the time off for Metcalf.

"He was hurt, legitimately hurt but he’s made it through it. I don’t think in the next couple of weeks he’ll be totally well, but he’ll be able to play."

Metcalf has still managed 18 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns in four games on the season despite the sore ribs. That included eight catches for 112 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.