Seahawks rookies get first preseason action, Cade Johnson taken to hospital for evaluation

Drew Lock started the preseason opener and played three full quarters at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks on a night when many starters were held out of action in Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Undrafted rookie receiver Jake Bobo led the team with three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown that ultimately served as the game-winner in Seattle's 24-13 victory.

Live post game coverage for the game will be on Seattle Sports Live on FOX 13 at 10:30 p.m. with Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston and Ian Furness.

The game also had a concerning moment at the end of the second quarter when third-year receiver Cade Johnson was taken off the field on a stretcher for precautionary reasons for a head/neck injury. More on that below.

Lock completed 17-of-24 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in some of his most extensive playing time since signing with the team last year.

The Seahawks had just six total presumptive starters – three on each side of the ball – play against the Vikings as they elected to ease into preseason action. Guard Phil Haynes, center Evan Brown and rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were the starters on the offensive side of the ball with outside linebacker Boye Mafe, inside linebacker Devin Bush, and cornerback Michael Jackson were the three starters on the defensive side.

In total, a third of the 90-man roster did not play on Thursday night.

"There were some decisions on some guys that are in competitive situations that hadn't played for us, hadn't shown for us," Carroll said of the choices of who they played. "Evan Brown has been playing with the first group, but we just needed to see him play and wanted to see him go against Olu (Oluwatimi) as well. We needed Phil (Haynes) to play too. We wanted to give Drew a little security in there with some guys he knew could guarantee could make the blocks and the right calls and stuff like that, just to get him started well. Colby (Parkinson) was another guy we thought about not playing but felt like needed to. … We had decisions like that and we held most of the older guys (out) basically."

While reps were limited for the group, all of the rookie draft class that was healthy enough to play in the game did get a chance to perform. Smith-Njigba had three catches for 25 yards, and running back Zach Charbonnet had four rushes for 14 yards and two receptions for 14 yards.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall and defensive end Mike Morris each caused some pressures on the defensive line, Anthony Bradford saw time with the second-team offensive line at guard, and safety Jerrick Reed II had five tackles from the safety spot in their preseason debuts.

Lock ripped a 13-yard touchdown pass through traffic to wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. to get Seattle on the board in the second quarter and cut into Minnesota's 10-0 lead. After the two teams traded field goals, Lock delivered another perfect pass to Bobo for a 19-yard score that gave Seattle the lead, 17-13, with three seconds left in the third quarter.

Lock was also intercepted once by cornerback Jaylin Williams on a pass that was deflected at the line of scrimmage by T.J. Smith. It was the only major blemish of the night for Lock.

Third-string quarterback Holton Ahlers connected with Matt Landers for a 30-yard touchdown on a jump ball throw that the Vikings defender lost track of in the air. Landers caught the fluttering throw and scampered for the score to deliver Seattle the final margin.

Scary moment in second quarter as Cade Johnson taken from field on a stretcher:

As the team was retreating into the locker room for halftime, wide receiver Cade Johnson was being taken from the field strapped to a backboard on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Johnson checked out OK after a visit to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation of a head/neck injury. Carroll said he believes that Johnson sustained a concussion on a collision on a kickoff return early in the second quarter.

"The first thing we heard was there were no findings," Carroll said. "I think he got concussed, but there were no findings beyond that at this point. So we got a really good report, the early one. I'm hoping that's conclusive but that's what we heard."

Johnson had a kickoff return with just over 11 minutes left in the second quarter where he was hit and tackled by Vikings linebacker Benton Whitley. He exited the field under his own power and the game was never halted for an issue. He was still in the game with just over four minutes left in the quarter on Easop Winston Jr's 12-yard touchdown catch from Lock.

Soon after, however, Johnson went into the sideline injury tent for evaluations. Slowly more and more medical equipment was brought to the injury tent as team personnel attended to Johnson. First, the backboard came to the tent before a staffer jogged off the field to get a stretcher from the ambulance crew on hand. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett retreated to the locker room to seemingly grab some of Johnson's belongings and Lockett and tight end Noah Fant accompanied Johnson as he was taken off the field at the end of the half.

Johnson had full movement and the decision to take him to hospital was for precautionary reasons.

Lengthy list of players held out:

Whether it was due to injuries or a desire to limit preseason workloads for expected key contributors, the Seahawks had 30 players from their 90-man roster that did not see the field.

Quarterback Geno Smith, receivers Lockett and DK Metcalf, linebacker Bobby Wagner, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones and safety Quandre Diggs were among the veteran players that were healthy scratches for the preseason opener against Minnesota.

Injuries kept several players out as well including running backs Ken Walker III (groin) and Kenny McIntosh (knee), cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) and Riq Woolen (knee), safety Joey Blount (back), linebacker Vi Jones (ankle), linebacker Darrell Taylor (shoulder) and wide receiver Dareke Young (hip/groin).

Safety Jamal Adams (knee), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), and nose tackles Austin Faoliu (knee) and Bryan Mone (knee) remain on the physically unable to perform list as well.

Others that did not participate were linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, wide receiver Cody Thompson, safety Julian Love, linebacker Nick Bellore, guard Damien Lewis, tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly, nose tackle Cameron Young and defensive end Mario Edwards.

Carroll said after the game that Thompson was held out with a groin issue that became problematic during Wednesday's practice and Young has a calf strain that sidelined him in recent days.