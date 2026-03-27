Seattle's women's pro tackle football team kicks off 21st season

The Brief The Seattle Majestics, a women’s full-contact football team, are kicking off their 21st season. Players balance jobs while self-funding travel and equipment, competing in the Women’s National Football Conference. Athletes say the team is breaking barriers and creating opportunities for future generations of women in football.



Meet the Seattle Majestics. They’re a professional women’s team playing 11-on-11 full pad American tackle football.

"It’s sort of like having a day job and like a nighttime superhero gig, but it’s really a whole lot of fun," said Alaina Valmassei, quarterback for the Seattle Majestics.

"Every minute of every practice, you’re either getting hit or doing the hitting, and you want to be the one doing the hitting," said defensive end Jennifer Erickson.

French Field in Kent is where you’ll find dozens of women breathing life into Billie Jean King’s famous quote: "If you can see it, you can be it."

The Seattle Majestics practice at French Field. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Being on this team requires an artful balance of jobs.

"We’re not doing this for millions, we’re just literally just hitting out there to hit, that ought to tell you something there," said Bianca Mouton, who plays defensive tackle for the Majestics.

The Seattle Majestics are 100% volunteer-based, meaning they fundraise for equipment and currently pay for their own travel. And competing in the Women’s National Football Conference means a lot of travel.

"It’s nice to be able to say, ‘Yeah I get to go to Kansas City to go play some football.’ I’ve even been able to play in front of my hometown which is in Texas, and my Mom has been able to watch me play on the field and everything so it’s an amazing feeling to be able to do that," Mouton said.

It’s all for the joy of playing a sport that was never offered to them.

"I just always have loved football, ever since I was little there was nowhere for me to play," Erickson said.

So, Erickson joined the boys high school practices.

"I trained with them every day until that powderpuff game every year where we got to play flag football. That was really the only opportunity I ever had. I would always go out there and wish, 'Gosh I wish I could do this for real and do this for the school,’" Erickson said.

The Seattle Majestics practice at French Field. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A generation later, it's a different story for 18-year-old Majestics quarterback Alaina Valmassei. She started playing flag football four years ago when her high school added the sport, and won a state championship.

"We were all brand new to the sport, we all came from other sports, none of us knew how to play football but we all wanted to for the longest time. So when we got this opportunity to play, we all sort of picked our positions and went with it and here I am years later and love to play quarterback," Valmassei said.

But this brand of football? It was always the dream.

"I grew up watching the NFL, I grew up watching the Bears and I was a huge tackle football fan. So now this is like what I wanted to do as a kid. Flag has been incredible for me, but this is what I grew up dreaming about," Valmassei said.

The Seattle Majestics practice at French Field. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The WNFC 16-team schedule runs from March through June playoffs. The Majestics practice three times a week plus film on Tuesdays, offense, defense and special teams.

"On the sidelines we have big screens that we review what we just did on defense during offense, it’s pretty legit and fun to be a part of," said Seaman, cornerback and quarterback for the Majestics.

Players range from 18 to 43 years old. That’s exactly how the leaders of the team want the roster to look.

"Honestly, seeing the younger girls join and get more excited about it, the hope of it getting more popular over the years," Seaman said.

"I do it for future generations right now. I’ve always been an advocate women’s sports. I played sports in high school and middle school. Never thought as an adult I’d be a professional athlete. It’s great to show people you can do anything you put your mind to, great to show women you don’t have to be put in a box and play certain sports," Mouton said.

The Seattle Majestics defensive line rushes the quarterback after a snap.

"I really hope that in 5–10 years we won’t have to worry about funding it, we won’t have to worry about women having to work two jobs to afford their gear, I really hope that we open the door for them for something bigger," Erickson said.

The Majestics kick off their 21st season on Saturday, March 28, on the road. Their first home game is on April 11 at French Field.

You can stream all Majestics games for free on the Victory+ app, which you can download on any platform.

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