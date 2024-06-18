Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners activate Ty France from injured list

By The Associated Press
Published  June 18, 2024 1:34pm PDT
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 6: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the game against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on June 6, 2024 in Oakland, California. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 3-0.  (Michael Zagaris / Oakland Athletics / Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Seattle Mariners reinstated first baseman Ty France from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against Cleveland.

France had been out for a little more than a week after suffering a hairline fracture in his right heel when he was hit by a pitch in a game against Kansas City. The hit by pitch was the 90th time France had been plunked in his Mariners career, setting a franchise record.

After a slow start, France had raised hit batting average to .251 with seven homers and 27 RBIs, with five of those homers coming in the past 27 games.

To clear the roster spot, Seattle designated for assignment catcher Seby Zavala, a move which could end up seeing Mitch Garver get more time behind the plate as the primary backup to Cal Raleigh. Zavala had appeared in only 18 games and was hitting .154 in his limited at bats.

Garver, who was acquired in the offseason to be Seattle’s primary designated hitter, had started to get occasional time behind the plate lately and has caught four games since May 29. Garver has struggled at the plate and is hitting .173 with eight homers in 61 games this season.

