Seattle Mariners announce team's first-ever jersey sleeve partnership with Nintendo

A Seattle Mariners jersey will look a little different starting next week, as the team announced Thursday that Nintendo of America Inc. has expanded its long-standing relationship with the organization, becoming the team’s first official jersey sleeve partner.

What we know:

Nintendo’s logo will appear on the Mariners' jersey sleeves for all regular-season and postseason games, and the branding will debut on Opening Day, March 27, against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park.

"Nintendo and the Mariners have been inextricably linked since 1992," Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez said. "Now, each time the Mariners take the field, our jersey sleeves will help serve as a reminder of all that Nintendo of America has done for the Northwest community and the team. There isn’t a better partnership in Major League Baseball. We are grateful for our incredible relationship with Nintendo."

The Mariners will feature the Nintendo racetrack logo on their home jerseys and a Nintendo Switch 2 logo on their road jerseys. They are the first Major League Baseball team to display different marks for home and away games.

"It’s a genuine thrill to be able to partner with such a talented team, including bright stars like Julio," said Doug Bowser, President and Chief Operating Officer, Nintendo of America. "Our history with the Mariners goes back decades so this really feels like coming home. Nintendo has a lot of exciting news this year and through collaborations like this one, we can’t wait to create even more smiles across all generations. Go Mariners!"

As part of the partnership, All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez will serve as a brand ambassador, helping to bring the collaboration to life.

The backstory:

In 1992, Nintendo of America, which at the time was under the direction of then Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi, bought the Mariners from Jeff Smulyan to prevent the team's relocation. Under Nintendo’s ownership, the Mariners moved from the Kingdome to Safeco Field in 1999.

This move made the Mariners the first Major League Baseball team with international ownership.

After Yamauchi's died in 2013, Nintendo maintained its stake until 2016, when it sold the majority of its shares to First Avenue Entertainment, retaining a 10% ownership. This longstanding partnership not only kept the Mariners in Seattle but also strengthened the bond between the team and Nintendo.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Mariners and Major League Baseball.

