Sounders, Reign FC hire Hollywood executive for key role

In a strategic move to bolster their business and revenue growth, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC appointed Courtney Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Carter comes with an extensive 22-year background at the nexus of sports, entertainment, media, and culture.

Her appointment aligns with the clubs' recent unification following a landmark deal in which Sounders FC's ownership group and global investment firm Carlyle collaborated to invest in and operate Reign FC, the three-time NWSL Shield winners.

In this role, Carter will drive the strategic development and execution of global revenue-generating activities within both clubs and the overarching business enterprise.

Carter's resume includes roles within the NBA/WNBA, MLS/Soccer United Marketing, ESPN, and the Creative Artists Agency. She is also the founder and CEO of Carter Media Group, a management, media, and consulting firm known for building inclusive and innovative businesses.

"Returning to the Pacific Northwest is a bit of a full-circle moment as it is where I fell in love with the game and learned so many life lessons along the way. To say I am a product of PNW soccer is something that I am proud of, knowing it is where some of the greatest players to ever play were born and raised," Carter said.

She expressed her eagerness to shape memorable experiences for the Sounders and Reign players, fans, members, partners, and peers.

Carter is slated to play a critical role in President of Business Operations Hugh Weber's six-year growth strategy.

She will oversee essential facets of the business, including corporate partnerships, ticket sales, service and premium, as well as development opportunities at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse.

"Courtney's recruitment back to the Pacific Northwest reflects the extraordinary opportunity we have as an organization in this moment," Weber said.

Carter's earlier career included significant achievements at ESPN, where she secured multiple awards for creative marketing solutions, and at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she excelled in integrating campaigns across TV and digital platforms. Her roots in the sports industry began in partnership and media sales at the Madison Square Garden and Major League Soccer / Soccer United Marketing.

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Carter's ties to the Pacific Northwest run deep. A former standout soccer player at Oregon State University, she remains invested in the development of soccer and the equitable investment within the industry.

