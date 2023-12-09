UW's Michael Penix Jr. runner-up for Heisman Trophy to LSU QB Jayden Daniels

article

University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the ward of Penix, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

It's the highest ever finish for a Husky in the Heisman Trophy race. Daniels had 503 first-place votes to Penix's 292.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football and has been given out since 1935.

Penix became the first Husky to ever win the Maxwell Award on Friday night, which is given to the best all-around player in college football as determined by Maxwell Football Club members, FBS head coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.

Penix is just the second player in the last ten years to win the Maxwell Award without also getting the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell Award in 2018, while Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy.

Penix led the nation in passing yards (4,218) and passing yards per game (324.5). He threw 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games played for the Huskies this season while completing 65.9 percent of his passes with a 9.1 yards per attempt average, both of which are career-highs.

Penix was just the second Husky ever to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Defensive tackle Steve Emtman finished fourth in the balloting for the 1991 trophy that was won by University of Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard.

Penix became just the eighth different Husky to finish in the top 10 of Heisman voting last year when he finished eighth behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Penix is the only Husky to make the top 10 twice. Quarterback Jake Browning (6th, 2016), quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo (8th, 2000), running back Napoleon Kaufman (9th, 1994), running back Greg Lewis (7th, 1990), quarterback Don Heinrich (9th, 1952) and running back Hugh McElhenny (8th, 1951) and the other Washington stars to finish in the top 10.

It was the first time the Pac-12 had two finalists for the trophy since the 2010 season when Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck finished second, and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third behind Auburn quarterback Cam Newton.