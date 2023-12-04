Expand / Collapse search
Washington QB Penix Jr. among finalists for Heisman Trophy

By Ralph D. Russo
Published 
Washington Huskies
Associated Press

Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Jayden Daniels were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

The Heisman has been given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player since 1935. This year’s winner will be announced Saturday in New York. The top four vote-getters determined by more than 870 voters, which include members of the media and former Heisman winners, are selected as finalists.

With Nix and Penix, the Pac-12 has two Heisman finalists for the first time since 2010 when Stanford’s Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn’s Cam Newton, and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the balloting.

RELATED: Washington to play Texas in semifinal at Sugar Bowl. Huskies beat the Longhorns in 2022 bowl meeting

The Pac-12 is in its final season with its current membership before 10 schools depart, including Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.