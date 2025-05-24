Seattle weather: 80 degree temperatures on the horizon

While we're forecasting highs in the 80s for the middle of next workweek, Memorial Day weekend will feature initial warmth followed by showers on Monday.



As you're enjoying the beautiful weather this weekend, remember to always wear a life vest when you're out on the water. Year-round in western Washington, water temperatures remain dangerously cold. Cold water shock is a real threat. Please be careful!

Highs will boost to the mid 70s on Saturday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you carve out time to enjoy the spectacular sunshine today. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for many. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Temperatures will jump to the low to mid 70s on Saturday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Sunday, highs will cool slightly. Filtered sunshine is on the way. It'll be a cloudy morning along the coast. Late Sunday night near the highest elevations of the Cascades - especially on the eastern slopes - there might be a few thunderstorms.

Cooler and slightly wetter weather will develop in Seattle on Memorial Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Memorial Day, temperatures cool to the mid to upper 60s. Monday will offer a mixture of clouds and occasional showers. There might even be a stray thunderstorm here-and-there.

A big warmup is forecast in Seattle this upcoming Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Get ready for a big warmup! Highs in Seattle will reach the mid 80s at least on Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.