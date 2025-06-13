Mostly cloudy in Seattle on Friday, sunshine for Father's Day

We're tracking partly to mostly cloudy skies around western Washington on Friday with increasing sunshine in Seattle for Father's Day.

Highs will reach the mid 60s across the greater Seattle area on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with late afternoon sunbreaks. Exactly when the sunbreaks arrive and how long the sunshine sticks around will vary neighborhood-by-neighborhood. We can't rule out isolated sprinkles today, but most will be dry. Highs will be slightly cooler than average as well.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will also feature the ‘June gloom’ in the morning with murky, gray skies. Glimpses of sunshine will reappear at some point in the afternoon.



Father's Day will offer partly sunny skies and highs rising to the mid 70s. The 70s linger through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Drier and sunnier weather is on the way for Seattle on Father's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

You can plan on a lovely mixture of sunshine and clouds through the remainder of the week. There might be a stray shower on Wednesday, but the chance of rain is looking minimal.

After mostly cloudy weather on Friday and Saturday, increasing sunshine is forecast in Seattle beginning Father's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and thank you so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

