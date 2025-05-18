Intermittent damp weather for Seattle through Tuesday

Damp weather will continue at times in the Seattle area through Tuesday before drier weather potentially returns Wednesday.

Sunbreaks and slightly breezy weather are on the way for Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today will be far less wet compared to what many experienced on Saturday. Drier skies are likely between 6 p.m. Sunday night and roughly 2 a.m. Monday. Enjoy our partly sunny to mostly cloudy weather today.

Highs in Seattle will only reach the upper 50s on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Be prepared for a possibly messy commute Monday morning. A band of widespread, drenching rain could sweep through Puget Sound by about 7 a.m. This could drop visibility in a big way and create slippery conditions.

Cooler-than-normal weather will be ongoing in Seattle for at least the next three days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather takes over Wednesday and Thursday. Light, isolated showers could develop Friday and Saturday.

Drier weather will return to Seattle for the middle part of the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

